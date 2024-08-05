NL Wild Card Race is Going to Be a Dogfight This Year

As the trade deadline has come and gone, the final pushes for the postseason are starting to take shape. Across Major League Baseball, three of the six divisions are locked in races that are currently being decided by less than five games. Still, the most intriguing race is the chaos that is the National League Wild Card picture.

Heading into play on August 5th, there are nine teams technically vying for three spots. While two of those teams are 6+ games back, that still leaves seven teams within five games of a spot and in reasonable striking distances.

Which NL Teams Are Still in the NL Wild Card Race?

A little over two months ago, the Mets were on pace for their worst year in 30 years. Today they sit 1.5 games out of a playoff spot, just going to show how quickly an entire season can turn on its head.

Atlanta Braves

Atop the heap are the Atlanta Braves who have underperformed by their standards while dealing with a myriad of injuries. Despite injuries to 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., ace Spencer Strider, second baseman Ozzie Albies and center fielder Michael Harris Jr., the Braves are 60-51 and leading the Wild Card hunt.