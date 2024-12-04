Scott Boras Is Well on His Way To Being Back on Top

Last year, a lot was made about Scott Boras’ shortcomings in free agency. His top clients sat at home for most of the offseason, waiting for teams to meet asking prices that were never reached.

Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman and Cody Bellinger were dubbed “The Boras Four,” as some of the top free agents on the market who had to wait until the very end of the offseason to sign.

All four of those free agents signed prove-it deals with opt-outs, as Boras tried to save face with high AAV short-term deals, allowing them all to take another bite at the free agent apple down the road.

Those deals were so underwhelming at the time and had some asking if Boras’ best days as an agent were behind him. I explored this very notion in a story I wrote at the end of March: “Is Scott Boras Falling Off, Or Will He Get to Have the Last Laugh?“