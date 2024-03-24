Is Scott Boras Falling Off, Or Will He Get to Have the Last Laugh?

When the offseason began, if someone would have set an over/under on how much money Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman would make combined, the line might have been set at around $500 million. Snell and Bellinger were each supposed to clear $200 million and Chapman was at least expected to receive a nine-figure deal.

Yet here we are at the end of the offseason and those three did not even combine to make $200 million between them.

Instead of signing lucrative long-term deals, Bellinger, Snell and Chapman were all forced to high AAV short-term deals, with opt-outs that will allow them to test the free agent market again next offseason if they post a strong 2024 campaign.

All three of those free agents are represented by Scott Boras, who has been under a lot of scrutiny as of late because of these lackluster deals. At 71 years old, and having four decades spent in the game, many are wondering if Boras’ tactics have gone stale with his top free agents.