San Francisco Giants Trade Deadline Guide

The Giants are not going to win the World Series this year, there are too many good teams in front of them. Because of that, the Giants should look to buy with control, and not sacrifice the farm. They have needs and should fill them, but with plenty of cap space this winter and more to come from young players, it is not a bad play to not sell off for a season that likely will not result in a World Series.

However, patience is running out among fans in San Francisco. The fanbase expects winning and missing out on the playoffs is always a disappointment. Fans will be hungry for a move that screams “we are trying to make the playoffs” and propels them on a magical September push to October.

Spencer and I are going to walk you through how we think they can make that happen.

Starting Pitching Options

Ethan: The Giants’ chief need right now is starting pitching. Nothing else comes close. Their rotation is decimated by injuries and guys like Keaton Winn and Sean Manaea are doing too much heavy lifting. The Giants recent dip in form is almost exclusively attributable to the health of the starting rotation.

Acquiring a starting pitcher at the deadline is an absolute must. Logan Webb and Alex Cobb have been great, but after that it is hard to find a guy that has been there consistently for San Francisco. Incredibly, their starting pitching has been effective, they currently rank 10th in the league with a 3.90 ERA. It is hard not to imagine what it would be like if they add another front-line starter.

The issue is the starting pitching market–and the market as a whole–is really dry this July. This is going to be a seller’s market, as options around the league are super limited. Could the Giants make a play for a Shane Bieber or a Lucas Giolito or even Dylan Cease? Yes. Should they? Not sure. That would likely cost far too much from the future to make it worth it in the short term.