Will the Giants Be Buying or Selling at the Trade Deadline?

It’s tough to navigate where the San Francisco Giants have stood on the scale of contending or rebuilding over the last six years. During that time, they have been at the bottom of the league, losing 98 games in 2017, and have held the best record in baseball, winning a franchise-high 107 games in 2021.

The Giants are currently second in the National League West with a 39-32 record, just three and a half games behind the surging Arizona Diamondbacks in first. Today, they hold the second Wild Card spot with a half-game lead over the L.A. Dodgers. With series sweeps over the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals this season, the Giants have shown they are not a team to be walked all over any given day.

The Giants were staring a 90-loss season right in the face until prospects Casey Schmitt, Patrick Bailey, and Ryan Walker became big leaguers and helped the team to a 21-9 record since joining the clubhouse. With a handful of talented rookies on display, a question has emerged: Will the Giants be buyers at the upcoming trade deadline or remain sellers in hopes of a brighter future?

The Case for Selling

Despite hitting their stride these past four weeks, the Giants would be wise to sell at the deadline. With the Dodgers always in contention for the title, the Diamondbacks breathing down their neck, and a San Diego Padres team looking much stronger on paper just waiting to find its groove, the Giants hold a better hand in the future.