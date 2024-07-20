San Francisco Giants Notebook: Pitching Injuries, Trade Deadline, More

DENVER — Every year as the MLB trade deadline nears, there is always one team that could, in theory because of its injury situation, improve in the unofficial second half of the season despite very little trade activity. The San Francisco Giants could potentially be that team in 2024.

That’s not to say that the Giants will be quiet at this year’s deadline … as a buyer or a seller. The fate of the clubhouse lies directly in the road ahead, entering Friday’s series opener in Colorado against the Rockies, at 47-50 and 3.0 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot.

That less-than-.500 record has president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi telling KNBR Radio, “we need the players to show us what the right direction is for us.”

San Francisco has been bitten in a big way by the injury bug, but there are reinforcements on the way for the Giants, with starting pitchers Alex Cobb (right shoulder injury) and Robbie Ray (left elbow UCL surgery recovery) scheduled to throw for Triple-A Sacramento for four to five innings over the weekend. Their arrival (whenever it comes) would certainly change how the San Francisco rotation looks … but manager Bob Melvin also understands that neither can be rushed back to the mound.