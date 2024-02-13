San Francisco Giants to Sign Jorge Soler to a Three-year Deal

While his days patrolling the outfield are probably limited at this stage of his career, Soler provides something that the Giants desperately needed. A home run threat in the middle of their lineup who hits the ball as hard as anyone in the game today.

FOR A FIFTH GAME IN A ROW, JORGE SOLER GOES YARD!!!!



Marlins take the late game lead!!!!@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/rWZgApx54V — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) May 28, 2023

Returning most of their club from last year, the Giants have now made two major additions this offseason with the signings of Soler and Jung Hoo Lee.

These two players could not be any more opposite, as Lee’s value is driven by his ability to hit for a high average, play great defense and bring some speed to the lineup. Soler on the other hand is all about adding thump. By combining the two signings, the Giants’ lineup is certainly much-improved.

Until newly acquired pitcher Robbie Ray returns coming off Tommy John, the Giants might still be a bit thin in their rotation behind Logan Webb, and there is still a real question as to if they can compete in a very tough NL West. Still, this signing is definitely a step in the right direction.

The only question is if this is the last splash the Giants will make, or if they will try to make a late run at one of the top two starting pitchers out there in Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

Time will tell what the Giants will ultimately look like come Opening Day, but for now, they have added a legitimate 40-home run threat to their lineup. Which is something they have not had in years.