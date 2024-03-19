The San Francisco Giants Executed Their Offseason Plan Perfectly

Entering the 2023-2024 offseason, there were few teams with more on their wish list than the San Francisco Giants. Things went, well, terribly for the club last year, and there has been a renewed sense of urgency to get things turned around quickly.

Elsewhere in the NL West, the Dodgers added nearly every significant trade piece and free agent of note this winter. The Diamondbacks and Padres also both did effective jobs of adding pieces.

This left the Giants as the team with the most to do. After finishing 79-83 last year, there was a lot of work to be done. To their credit, the organization has done an exceptional job at crossing items off their list.

On Monday night, the Giants made their latest addition, signing Blake Snell to a two-year contract. He was the best available arm on the market and is the third rotation upgrade the Giants made this offseason.