San Diego Padres Top 15 Prospects

14. David Morgan – RHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | UDFA, 2022 (SD) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL Slider Curveball COMMAND FV 60/60 55/55 50/50 50/50 40+

Yet another example of the Padres cleaning up on the non-drafted free agent front, Morgan was a position player in his first two collegiate seasons at Orange Coast College before transferring to NAIA Hope International University where he continued to prioritize hitting, posting an OPS of 1.100 in 56 games while hopping on the mound for 9 1/3 innings.

After signing Morgan, the Padres shifted his focus entirely onto the mound where the stuff was clearly impressive but the results were somewhat mixed in his first to seasons. Morgan’s stuff really ticked up heading into 2025, seeing his fastball jump from averaging 96 MPH to 98 MPH while touching triple digits. He dropped his release point some, which seems to be a more natural throw for him, aiding his strike rate significantly as well, especially with breaking balls. Morgan has the ingredients to be a quality relief option for the Padres as soon as 2025.

15. Tyson Neighbors – RHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (118), 2024 (SD) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Slider COMMAND FV 60/65 55/60 40/45 40+

After a lights out Sophomore season at Kansas State where Neighbors was one of the best relievers in the country, he took a bit of a step backwards in his draft year, seeing his ERA balloon from 1.85 to 3.96. With such impressive fastball characteristics and solid command, the Padres nabbed Neighbors in the fourth round and he has made a smooth transition into pro ball.

Neighbors’ fastball sits in the mid 90s, averaging more than 20 inches of induced vertical break from a slightly above average release height, giving it elite ride. Working off of it is a gyro slider at 88-91 MPH that tunnels well off of his hoppy fastball from an over-the-top release. The two pitch combo will almost certainly play in a big league bullpen and Neighbors should climb through the Minor Leagues quickly.

Names to Watch

Manuel Castro – RHP – (Double-A): The newly-turned 23-year-old from Mexico has gotten off to a strong start in Double-A with San Antonio, punching out 32 hitters and walking just seven while saving seven games in 19.0 innings. Castro has a solid fastball that sits in the mid 90s with decent carry to the top of the zone, but his big bending curveball off of it should position him well as a north-south reliever in the big leagues.

Victor Lizarraga – RHP – (Double-A): Still just 21 years old, Lizarraga has worked station-to-station in the minor leagues until this year, as he’s repeating the Double-A level. After throwing to a 4.03 ERA in 96 innings as a Mission last year, Lizarraga has gotten off to a brutal start in 2025, owning an 8.53 ERA with 21 BB and a .307 BAA through 31.2 IP. Lizarraga is a pitchability-first arm, but he’s lost the feel for the strike zone through the first two months of this season.

Isiah Lowe – RHP – (High-A): The physically imposing Lowe was signed away from a Wake Forest commitment when San Diego selected him in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he’s been an innings eater since missing the majority of the 2023 season with a shoulder issue. After 105.1 IP at a 3.33 ERA last year, Lowe is off to a slower start with Fort Wayne this season. Still, Lowe has plenty of time to blossom into a back-end starter with a low 90s fastball and borderline plus slider.

Kai Roberts – OF – (High-A): A much older outfielder in the lower levels, the 24-year-old Roberts was the Padres’ seventh round pick last year after hitting .356 with seven home runs during his senior season at the University of Utah. After signing for just $10,000, Roberts has already showcased his speed, swiping 23 bases in his first 38 pro games while reaching base at a .431 clip. With a solid feel to hit, Roberts could be a bottom of the order threat on the base paths while carrying good value defensively.

Kavares Tears – OF – (Low-A): A National Champion at the University of Tennessee, Tears was selected in the fourth round by San Diego in last year’s draft after a 20-homer season with the Volunteers. Tears is a smaller but stocky outfielder that runs well and can hit the ball out of the ballpark, but the biggest battle for Tears will be limiting the strikeouts as he climbs to the upper minors.

Rosman Verdugo – 3B – (High-A): 20 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, Verdugo still has plenty of maturing to do in his game with High-A Fort Wayne. Verdugo wasn’t a seven figure IFA signing like De Vries and Salas, but has been rushed similarly through the lower levels of the minor leagues. While he took care of business on the Complex in 2022, he’s struggled in full-season ball since the beginning of 2023.