San Diego Padres Top 15 Prospects
Headlined by a pair of teenagers working their way through the minor league ranks rather quickly, the Padres have reloaded the farm.
While the San Diego Padres have been known under President of Baseball Operations and General Manager A.J. Preller to tear down the farm system in hopes of acquiring star (and occasionally superstar) talent almost annually, they wouldn’t be in position to do so without constantly replenishing that system.
Under Preller and Scouting Director Chris Kemp’s watch, the Padres have been arguably the gold standard when it comes to prospect identification via the draft and IFA market. Their draft acumen is currently embodied by young star Jackson Merrill in the big leagues and 2024 draftees Cobb Hightower and Kash Mayfield on the farm, while Leo De Vries and Ethan Salas showcase San Diego’s power on the free agent front.
1. Leo De Vries – SS – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $4.2M – 2023 (SDP) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/60
|45/55
|55/55
|40/50
|55+
Another Padres teenage prospect who is ahead of his years, De Vries is a switch-hitting shortstop with plus power potential. He should climb through the Minor Leagues relatively quickly.
Offense
Utilizing slightly different setups from each side, De Vries starts from the left side with his feet about shoulder-width apart and his bat resting on his shoulder. He pulls his hands upwards in tandem with a hovering leg kick, getting to his prior to pitcher release. He’s extremely advanced for a teenage hitter, already using his lower half well, along with a swing path that generates consistent lift.
From the right side, De Vries starts slightly open and deeper into base with his hands higher. His pre-swing moves are more repeatable as a righty at this point, with less hand movement and the focus mostly being just a coil as he is already more stacked into his back side weight wise with his hands closer to his slot. The exit velocities are higher from the left side, but his noisier hand load can throw off his timing ever-so-slightly. As a result, De Vries has been more productive in the early going from the right side despite the lower exit velocities.
De Vries handled Low-A well at just 17 years old in large part due to his advanced approach and pitch recognition. His chase rate has dwindled below 20% as the 2024 season has progressed, cutting into his already reasonable strikeout numbers and bolstering his strong walk rate.
That chase crept up a bit in the Arizona Fall League and in High-A, but his ability to recognize spin and off speed has tangibly translated against more challenging competition, especially from the left side. He already posts well above average exit velocities for his age, which paired with his ability to elevate to all fields, gives him at least above average power potential.
Defense/Speed
Like many young, projectable shortstops, there’s a chance De Vries could fill out and lose a step, preceding a move to third base. That said, he looks the part at the position right now, moving his feet well with advanced actions and ahead-of-his years instincts. He is comfortable throwing on the run and from different angles, but lacks desired carry on his throws, which can run to his arm side or sink. An above average runner, De Vries should be a decent stolen base threat capable of grabbing at least 10-15 bags.
Outlook
One of the youngest players in full season ball for the 2024 season, De Vries needed a few months to get his feet wet before really hitting his stride. While he may be more power-over-hit, there’s easily potential for average bat to ball with plus plate discipline to really bolster his offensive consistency. There’s enough impact to handle a slide over to third base if needed. At this point, he looks the part of a future shortstop, but the there’s enough offensive ability to be a well above-average regular regardless of his defensive home.
De Vries’ smooth transition to High-A to start the 2025 season should have him on a relatively fast track through the Minor Leagues, knowing the Padres tendencies. He has flashed more barrel maneuverability in 2025, which will only encourage an aggressive push to Double-A at some point in his age 18 season.
2. Ethan Salas – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $5.8M, 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|50/60
|30/45
|50/50
|55/65
|50+
A wunderkind of a catching prospect, Salas signed for $5.8 million as the top prospect in the 2023 IFA class and was immediately thrusted into big league spring training action, followed by a Low-A assignment prior to his 17th birthday and a High-A assignment before he turned 18. His offensive output has expectedly been meager given his unprecedented assignments, but the talent to be a good big league catcher has still been evident.
Offense
Salas starts upright with his weight slightly stacked on his back side before sinking a bit further into his back hip with minimal hand movement in his load. His pre-swing moves are slow and controlled, while his swing is quick. Salas incorporates his lower half really well, producing plus bat speed and above average pop.
He already has a great feel for the zone and recognizes spin well, though his chase rate did climb by five percent to 25% at High-A. The jump was mostly predicated on a spike in chase against fastballs, not breaking balls, pointing towards a young hitter who is perhaps a little overzealous rather than challenged to recognize spin.
His feel to hit is impressive for his age, posting league-average contact rates at High-A despite being the youngest player in any full season league. Given where Salas is already at, it’s easy to imagine him developing into an above average hitter. There may not be a ton of room for projection, but the teenager simply maturing will likely result in added power with his four home runs in 24 Arizona Fall League games already providing some optimism that he can start to trend closer to his average power potential in 2025.
Defense/Speed
It’s hard to remember a more advanced teenage catching prospect when it comes to receiving than Salas, reeling in the ball smoothly with elite hands. He moves well behind the dish making strides as a blocker in his first pro season.
The Padres brass has raved about the maturity of Salas and the way he handles bullpens since he arrived at the complex which should translate into strong game calling. Already with a well above average arm, Salas has a plus arm and his improved transfer resulted in a 28% caught stealing rate in 2024. He has goods to be a plus defensive catcher as he hammers down the fundamentals.
Outlook
Salas has the ability to be an elite defender with above average offensive average offensive production. The Padres have challenged Salas more than any prospect in professional baseball in recent memory, making it difficult to draw much from his career .657 OPS in 179 games. That said, evaluators will likely want to see progress offensively for Salas in what will be his third pro season. That may be a bit unfair, but so it goes when you are regarded as one of the top catcher prospects in the game prior to the performance that generally merits it.
On talent alone, Salas still deserves to be considered one of the best prospects at his position as even with below average offensive production, his defensive ability and intangibles should make him a big league catcher for a long time. He likely lands somewhere in the middle as a glove first catcher who is still a net positive with the bat, such as Gabriel Moreno. He unfortunately will miss a good chunk of developmental time as he is expected to be out until July with a back issue.
3. Cobb Hightower – SS/2B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (88), 2024 (SD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|30/40
|50/50
|40/45
|45+
A bat-first infielder with a great feel for the barrel, Hightower really impressed in the bridge league, looking more advanced at the plate than his prep peers. Hightower has the offensive ingredients to climb through the minors relatively quickly.
Hitting
Starting somewhat wide and crouched, Hightower utilizes a medium-sized gathering leg kick, showcasing good balance while allowing his quick hands to work. His barrel maneuverability is impressive, getting to pitches in all four quadrants with a great feel for the strike zone to pair. The combination of bat-to-ball and strong plate discipline give Hightower a high offensive floor with a chance to be a constant threat to get on base.
Though his frame is not the biggest, there’s room for some more strength, especially in his slender base. His hands are relatively quick, helping him flash average exit velocities. It’s a swing that is more geared for line drives and he utilizes the whole field well, making him more likely to be a doubles threat who could mix in 10-12 homers.
Defense/Speed
The Padres are giving Hightower the majority of his reps at shortstop out of the gate, but his hands and actions point more towards second base being his long term home, where he can be an average defender. Hightower has average wheels and is likely to be an opportunistic base stealer.
Outlook
Hightower’s advanced and sound offensive skill set makes him a high-floor infield prospect who flashes enough impact to dream on an above average second baseman. While the glove plays best at the keystone, Hightower could develop enough defensively to be able to plug in on the left side, giving him the fall back of an infield utility piece. The bat is easy to like with Hightower, who should fill a big league role one way or another.
4. Humberto Cruz – RHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $750,000, 2024 (SD) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|35/50
|35/45
|45+
A talented right-hander, Cruz was a priority in the Padres 2024 IFA class, so much so, that they traded LHP prospect Blake Dickerson shortly after giving him fourth round money in the 2023 draft in exchange for additional bonus pool money that helped them secure Cruz. Cruz is a good athlete on the mound with a natural feel to spin the baseball, giving him intriguing upside.
Arsenal
We haven’t seen much of Cruz yet, as the Padres have eased the teenager right-hander into game action, having him throw in just one inning spurts through his first four career appearances. The stuff has looked even better than it did as an amateur who caught plenty of attention pitching for Mexico’s 18U national team in 2023. Cruz has now been 93-95 MPH with his fastball, touching 97 MPH with some arm side run.
He has long levers for a 6-foot-1 pitcher, but his delivery is clean and relatively low-effort. The slider is Cruz’s best pitch at this point with gyro break at 83-85 MPH. Though he sparingly throws it, his changeup looks like it can be an average pitch, flashing good arm side fade.
Outlook
It’s very early in Cruz’s professional career and the Padres have been careful with their top RHP prospect as he eases into his age 18 season in the Arizona Complex League, but early indications are that Cruz could offer exciting upside. His frame, athleticism and delivery look the part of a starting pitcher and it is easy to envision continued progress with his stuff. Cruz looks like he could be a quality back end starter and it would be silly to place a ceiling on a talented young arm like his this early in his pro career.
5. Braden Nett – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | NDFA, $10K, 2022 (SD) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|50/50
|45/50
|40/45
|35/45
|45+
Signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2022 out of St. Charles Community College, Nett broke out in 2024 behind an uptick in velocity and step forward in the command department. Command is still the key variable that could determine whether Nett sticks as a starter.
Arsenal
Nett has five pitches he will mix in at least 10% of the time. His four seam fastball sits 95-97 MPH, though its stock shape and his tendency to leave it over the middle have resulted in the pitch getting hit hard. Opponents hit over .300 against it with an OPS near .900 in 2024 while the results have been even worse with the heater through his first 10 starts of 2025. The sheer velocity and spin rates imply that the pitch should be more effective and perhaps with better command and spin efficiency, it can play closer to a plus heater, but for now it is average despite the plus velocity.
A supinator, Nett’s slider averages roughly 2,800 RPM with late bite in the mid 80s and his cutter is a natural throw for him in the low 90s. He commands his slider and cutter best of the pitches in his arsenal, both of which look like they can be above average offerings.
Nett’s 78-80 MPH curveball features two-plane break at 3,000 RPM, but he struggles to land it consistently for strike, especially to left-handed hitters, limiting it more to just an average pitch. The changeup is a similar story, though even more inconsistent for Nett, resulting in the lowest usage of his entire arsenal.
Outlook
While the command has trended in the right direction for Nett as he has tossed more innings as a pro, he likely needs to improve another notch to fight off the swingman/reliever risk. Arsenal wise, Nett’s stuff borders on middle-rotation quality with too many non-competitive pitches for the stuff to truly shine through.
A former basketball player, Nett fits the bill of the athletic pitchers that the Padres like to target, lending some optimism that the positive strike throwing trend can continue for the right-hander. If he does move to the bullpen, Nett’s stuff would likely play well at leverage as a Swiss army knife of sorts.
6. Kash Mayfield – LHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (25), 2024 (SD) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|45/50
|40/50
|50/55
|45/55
|45+
Older for the 2024 prep class, Mayfield saw his stock jump with a strong finish to his spring, landing with the Padres with the 25th overall selection and earning the full slot value. Between his size, delivery and the way he moves on the mound, he has the ingredients to make a leap stuff wise, and probably will need to in order to push beyond a No. 5 starter’s outlook.
Arsenal
A 6-foot-4 left-hander, Mayfield works down on the mound well, firing from a cross-body low three-quarters release that helps his stuff play up. The fastball has mostly sat 90-93 MPH in the early going of his pro debut, but he has missed barrels with it thanks to the built-in deception and sneaky run/ride from a 5.3 foot release height.
Mayfield’s changeup is his best pitch at this stage, often exceeding 16 inches of horizontal action with vertical separation that has improved with each start. He maintains his arms speed well and with the way he is able to stay closed and hide the ball, hitters really struggle to pick it up. His slider in the 78-81 MPH range lacks some bite, but has flashed average. It is likely a pitch that will play up more if he sees an uptick in velocity, but it is worth wondering if he should play with a sweeper or gyro slider from his horizontal release.
Outlook
Mayfield is more of a higher floor than ceiling southpaw who should fill up the zone at an above average clip as he gains more experience. The stuff in his first pro season implies fringe No. 5 starter, but between the natural deception he creates and his room for more velocity, there’s a strong No. 4 starter to dream on. He probably lands somewhere in the middle as an innings-eating lefty.
7. Boston Bateman – LHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 245 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (52), 2024 (SD) | ETA: 2028
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|45/55
|35/45
|35/45
|45
A towering, hard-throwing lefty, Bateman is more of a thrower than a pitcher in the early going of his professional career, but the stuff is plenty projectable.
Arsenal
Bateman twists inward with a high leg kick, but a moderate stride down the mound, resulting in a more upright delivery despite his low-three quarters arm slot. He has a live arm, sitting in the mid 90s with his fastball, running it up to 98 MPH. It lacks some desired life, but the whip he generates from a position where his front shoulder is closed off from home plate helps the ball get on hitters more quickly despite the below average extension.
He leans on the fastball heavily, throwing it roughly two thirds of the time in the early going of his pro career, blending decent whiff rates with a high ground ball rate. The most used secondary pitch for Bateman is a slider at 85-87 MPH. The shape plays up a bit thanks to his horizontal release. His command of the pitch has progressed with each pro start in the early going, with it looking like it could be an above average offering.
Rounding things out is a nascent changeup that flashes decent fade, but is mostly sprayed by Bateman and only thrown around 10% of the time as he works to cut down on the non-competitive pitches.
Outlook
There’s a fair amount of reliever risk with Bateman, but already touching the upper 90s from the left side prior to his 20th birthday makes it easy to dream on a high-leverage arm if things do go in that direction. The Padres second round pick will get plenty of runway as a starter where his fastball and slider could be good enough to take some pressure off of the need for a third pitch, but the overall command will need to improve a couple notches.
8. Henry Baez – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $125K, 2022 (SD) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|45/50
|50/55
|40/45
|45/50
|45
There’s not a clear plus pitch for Baez, but he has a well-rounded arsenal that could slot into the back of a rotation if the execution is there.
Arsenal
Baez’s release seems to create inconsistent shapes with both his fastball and breaking ball, though he is around the zone consistently enough for it to work to his advantage as hitters struggle to game plan for his unintentional variance. The fastball sits 93-95 MPH, with what mostly averages out to dead zone shape, but some heaters will get a little bit more horizontal than vertical and others vise versa, allowing his fastball to be more effective than the typical “dead zone” fastball.
There’s similarly variance in Baez’s curveball which will sometimes feature more sweep while other times it is more of a slurvy pitch. Even with the mixed looks, he fills up the zone with it at a decent clip, keeping hitters off balance. The pitch flashes above average.
Baez will mix in a low 80s gyro slider that flashes average and is a decent third offering, picking up plenty of contact on the ground. Rounding things out is a changeup that more consistently flashed average in 2024 but has backed up on him in 2025 with the usage being cut down.
Outlook
While Baez’s shape variance can cause him to miss his targets within the zone (command), he fills the zone up enough to keep the free passes in check (control) and the effective wildness within the zone helps him keep hitters out of sorts despite lacking a plus pitch. Baez has a great chance of at least landing as a depth arm or swingman, but his ability to get ground balls and miss just enough bats gives him the upside of landing as a No. 5 starter.
9. Bradgley Rodriguez – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $370K, 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Cutter
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|45/45
|70/70
|45/50
|45
Rodriguez missed the 2022 and 2023 seasons with elbow issues before bursting onto the scene in 2024 stateside, making quick work of Low and High-A before finishing the season strong as Double-A San Antonio’s closer. Rodriguez offers high leverage stuff with command that seems to improve each time you check in.
Arsenal
An stocky but electrifying right-hander, Rodriguez has overwhelmed minor league hitters with a fastball in the upper 90s and a wipeout changeup. The fastball sits 97-99 MPH, touching triple digits with some run and ride. He generates above average chase at the top as well as in zone whiff on the pitch. Working nearly straight over the top, Rodriguez will mix in two seamers as well that will bore in on right-handed hitters with late arm side run.
Working off of his fastball is an upper 80s changeup that looks like it could be a double plus pitch. He maintains his arm speed impressively, making it difficult to pick up from his release point. He commands the pitch better than his fastball, with the late fade at a high velocity helping him generate plenty of whiff within the zone as well as high ground ball rates.
The taste-breaking offering for Rodriguez is his cutter in the 88-91 MPH range. He will mostly throw it to righties to take them off of the fastball, changeup sequence, though the changeup performs well right on right.
Outlook
Rodriguez’s improved command of already electrifying stuff at 21 years old makes it easy to envision him pitching in the 7th inning or later at the highest level, especially when you consider the fact that 2024 really was his first full pro season. His ability to get whiff, chase and ground balls as well as steady numbers against hitters of both handedness could have him slotting into the Padres bullpen as early as the end of the 2025 season and he has the upside to be a setup option.
10. Tirso Ornelas – OF – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $1.5M, 2016 (SD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|40/40
|40/45
|45/45
|45/45
|45
Ornelas was a prized international free agent signing in 2016, but posted mostly average offensive numbers at each stop until things clicked for him in Double-A in 2023. He followed up the strong campaign with a career-best 23 homers and .864 OPS in the hitter-friendly Triple-A Pacific Coast League in 2024, earning a spot on the Padres 40-man roster.
Hitting
Ornelas made some adjustments to his swing after his brief MLB debut to start the season setting up wider and scrapping his leg kick for a toe tap. His previous stride was sizable and disruptive as his front side would open up towards the pitcher as his foot moved forward, the front side to leak in tandem with a hand load that was predicated on a scap pull backwards would cause the barrel to get stuck behind him as his upper half and lower half work in two different directions pre swing.
Since making the adjustment, he has maintained his direction much better with more consistent results bat-to-ball wise. Though the exit velocities were mostly above average throughout his first several pro seasons, Ornelas was more of a hit-over-power bat at the lower levels before tapping into more game pop in 2023. He set a new career-high in the hitter-friendly PCL with 23 homers in 128 games in 2024 and continued to slug in Winter ball.
The game power is still likely average at best at the highest level, but Ornelas profiles for 15+ homers now with the contact skills to hit for a decent average. The approach will be a separator for him as he tends to make iffy swing decisions while bordering on aggressive. If he can improve in that regard there should be enough going for him to be a second-division regular offensively or at least a bulk platoon option.
Defense/Speed
Ornelas is not much of an asset defensively, but he is not a liability either. His arm is average and his fringy speed is enough to make the plays expected out of a fringe-average corner outfielder. He is not a clog on the base paths, though he is unlikely to steal more than a handful of bags per year.
Outlook
The uptick in game power and strong overall performance in 2024 was enough for the Padres to protect Ornelas from the Rule 5 Draft by adding him to the 40 man roster following the season. There’s the upside for average hit and power if it all clicks at the highest level and his strong numbers against righties makes Ornelas a possible bulk platoon option in left field. He should at least be a solid bench outfield bat.
11. Deivid Coronil – SS – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/L | IFA: $900K, 2025 (SD) | ETA: 2029
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/55
|N/A
|20/40
|55/55
|40/55
|45
One of the top IFA shortstops in the 2025 class, Coronil earns high marks for his advanced defensive ability at shortstop. A switch hitter, Coronil has a projectable frame but is clearly a hit-over-power bat at this stage. His likelihood of sticking at shortstop and good feel to hit from both sides of the plate elevate his perceived floor from most of his peers with the amount of strength and power he adds likely determining the ceiling.
12. Romeo Sanabria – 1B – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 240 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 18th Round (540), 2022 (SD) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|35/40
|45/50
|30/30
|40/45
|40+
A big left-handed hitter who has put up strong numbers at each stop, Sanabria has mostly flown under the radar dating back to his time at Indian River State Junior College where he put up video game numbers prior to being selected in the 18th round of the 2022 draft.
There’s plenty of pressure on the bat given the fact that Sanabria is limited to first base and a fringy first at that, but there’s a chance he can hit enough to make it not matter. The contact rates have consistently been at least average for him even up to Double-A, though the swing decisions have degraded some as he has progressed. The raw power is comfortably above average, giving him the potential for 20 or so homers if he can get the ball in the air on his A swings a bit more consistently. Sanabria could be a bulk platoon power bat or second division regular at first base if he continues on his trajectory.
13. Kale Fountain – 3B – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 240 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (151), 2024 (SD) | ETA: 2029
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|45/55
|40/60
|40/40
|40/45
|40+
A prodigious prep power bat, Fountain broke the Nebraska high school home run record prior to his senior season, ultimately launching 31 home runs in his high school career. His impressive amateur track record and big power-hitter’s frame was enough for the Padres to shell out $1.7 million in the fifth round to sign him away from an LSU commitment.
Tommy John surgery delayed his pro debut until 2025 and somewhat hindered his first pro offseason, though he made his first game appearance at the start of the Arizona complex season. Fountain is a project and will likely take some time to develop. His swing mechanics are raw with a fair amount of concern that he may not hit enough to get into his major power potential. It’s more of a wait and see thing with Fountain, but he has the power potential to validate the patience.
14. David Morgan – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | UDFA, 2022 (SD) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|55/55
|50/50
|50/50
|40+
Yet another example of the Padres cleaning up on the non-drafted free agent front, Morgan was a position player in his first two collegiate seasons at Orange Coast College before transferring to NAIA Hope International University where he continued to prioritize hitting, posting an OPS of 1.100 in 56 games while hopping on the mound for 9 1/3 innings.
After signing Morgan, the Padres shifted his focus entirely onto the mound where the stuff was clearly impressive but the results were somewhat mixed in his first to seasons. Morgan’s stuff really ticked up heading into 2025, seeing his fastball jump from averaging 96 MPH to 98 MPH while touching triple digits. He dropped his release point some, which seems to be a more natural throw for him, aiding his strike rate significantly as well, especially with breaking balls. Morgan has the ingredients to be a quality relief option for the Padres as soon as 2025.
15. Tyson Neighbors – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (118), 2024 (SD) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|55/60
|40/45
|40+
After a lights out Sophomore season at Kansas State where Neighbors was one of the best relievers in the country, he took a bit of a step backwards in his draft year, seeing his ERA balloon from 1.85 to 3.96. With such impressive fastball characteristics and solid command, the Padres nabbed Neighbors in the fourth round and he has made a smooth transition into pro ball.
Neighbors’ fastball sits in the mid 90s, averaging more than 20 inches of induced vertical break from a slightly above average release height, giving it elite ride. Working off of it is a gyro slider at 88-91 MPH that tunnels well off of his hoppy fastball from an over-the-top release. The two pitch combo will almost certainly play in a big league bullpen and Neighbors should climb through the Minor Leagues quickly.
Names to Watch
Manuel Castro – RHP – (Double-A): The newly-turned 23-year-old from Mexico has gotten off to a strong start in Double-A with San Antonio, punching out 32 hitters and walking just seven while saving seven games in 19.0 innings. Castro has a solid fastball that sits in the mid 90s with decent carry to the top of the zone, but his big bending curveball off of it should position him well as a north-south reliever in the big leagues.
Victor Lizarraga – RHP – (Double-A): Still just 21 years old, Lizarraga has worked station-to-station in the minor leagues until this year, as he’s repeating the Double-A level. After throwing to a 4.03 ERA in 96 innings as a Mission last year, Lizarraga has gotten off to a brutal start in 2025, owning an 8.53 ERA with 21 BB and a .307 BAA through 31.2 IP. Lizarraga is a pitchability-first arm, but he’s lost the feel for the strike zone through the first two months of this season.
Isiah Lowe – RHP – (High-A): The physically imposing Lowe was signed away from a Wake Forest commitment when San Diego selected him in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he’s been an innings eater since missing the majority of the 2023 season with a shoulder issue. After 105.1 IP at a 3.33 ERA last year, Lowe is off to a slower start with Fort Wayne this season. Still, Lowe has plenty of time to blossom into a back-end starter with a low 90s fastball and borderline plus slider.
Kai Roberts – OF – (High-A): A much older outfielder in the lower levels, the 24-year-old Roberts was the Padres’ seventh round pick last year after hitting .356 with seven home runs during his senior season at the University of Utah. After signing for just $10,000, Roberts has already showcased his speed, swiping 23 bases in his first 38 pro games while reaching base at a .431 clip. With a solid feel to hit, Roberts could be a bottom of the order threat on the base paths while carrying good value defensively.
Kavares Tears – OF – (Low-A): A National Champion at the University of Tennessee, Tears was selected in the fourth round by San Diego in last year’s draft after a 20-homer season with the Volunteers. Tears is a smaller but stocky outfielder that runs well and can hit the ball out of the ballpark, but the biggest battle for Tears will be limiting the strikeouts as he climbs to the upper minors.
Rosman Verdugo – 3B – (High-A): 20 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, Verdugo still has plenty of maturing to do in his game with High-A Fort Wayne. Verdugo wasn’t a seven figure IFA signing like De Vries and Salas, but has been rushed similarly through the lower levels of the minor leagues. While he took care of business on the Complex in 2022, he’s struggled in full-season ball since the beginning of 2023.