3 Keys to Big Week Ahead for San Diego Padres

The final week of the 2024 MLB regular season for the San Diego Padres will arguably be one of the most anticipated in franchise history.

With a sweep of the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park over the weekend, the Padres enter Tuesday’s series opener at Chavez Ravine against the Los Angeles Dodgers with plenty of momentum and confidence. San Diego is 40-17 since the All-Star break (the best record during that span in all of MLB) and the Padres are just 3.0 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West standings.

By the way, the Padres have won seven of the first 10 meetings this season against Los Angeles, meaning San Diego will own any kind of tiebreaker with the Dodgers should there be one at the top of the division.

With three games left in Los Angeles and three left on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego already has a postseason berth all but locked up. Now the Padres can simply focus on seeing if they can catch the Dodgers in the division standings.