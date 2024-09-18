San Diego Padres Are a Real Threat To Win the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have received all of the National League preseason hype, but it’s another Southern California team that is ending the season by generating some serious consideration as an October contender.

After a season of missed opportunities last year, the San Diego Padres have seemingly found their footing under first-year manager Mike Shildt.

In 2023, a mixture of All-Star talent on the mound and in the lineup couldn’t find the right chemistry, with the Padres struggling through August to a 10-18 record on their way to an 82-80 full-season record and just missing the postseason.

This year, however, the Padres (with a 99.4 percent chance to make the postseason entering play on Wednesday, per FanGraphs) have the look of a team that not only wants to make amends for its stumbles last season but also carve out its own identity.