Can Paul Skenes Still Win the Rookie of the Year?

On the flip side, the Padres have been one of the hottest teams in baseball in the second half of the season. Not only are they within striking distance of the first-place Dodgers in the NL West, but Merrill has led the way for the Padres’ second-half surge up the standings.

When comparing the value of a pitcher who goes every fifth day for a team that is out of contention to a player who is leading the charge for a ball club with serious World Series aspirations, voters will often see more value in the latter.

Secondly, Skenes got a late start to the season, and his lack of innings is going to cast a shadow on his Rookie of the Year candidacy. While Merill has been in the Padres’ lineup since day one of the 2024 season, Skenes doesn’t even have enough innings to register on qualified leaderboards.

With that being said, when looking at what Skenes has done since he’s gotten the call to the big leagues, he’s been one of the best arms in the entire sport and is still more than deserving to be the NL Rookie of the Year.

Skenes’ Domination

Since May 11, the day Skenes made his MLB debut, no pitcher in baseball has a lower ERA than Skenes. Yes, his 2.13 ERA over that stretch is even better than the two favorites to take home the NL and AL Cy Young award in Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal.

He’s not only been one of the best rookies in baseball, but he’s been one of the most dominant pitchers in the entire sport since he debuted.