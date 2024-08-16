Jackson Merrill Should, But Won’t, Win Rookie of the Year

The National League Rookie of the Year race is shaping out to be one for the ages.

With so many young stars quickly ascending into stardom, there are a handful of players who are deserving of the award this season. Leading the way in odds is budding superstar Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and it’s easy to see why.

The 6-foot-6 hurler has simply dominated Major League Baseball ever since debuting back in early May. He’s a captivating talent with an electric arsenal who brings fans to the game, no matter what city the Pirates are playing in.

Few stars have a bigger draw to them right now than Skenes, and for that, he wholeheartedly deserves to headline the conversation regarding who should be the National League Rookie of the Year.