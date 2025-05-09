Was Trading PCA the Biggest Mistake of the Steve Cohen Era?

This weekend, a first-place New York Mets team will play host to another first-place team, the Chicago Cubs. These two teams have looked the part of powerhouses to start the season, with both ranking atop our recently updated MLB Power Rankings.

The matchup between two budding favorites in the National League should make for great theater on national television over the weekend, especially with the stage of Citi Field, where the Mets have played great baseball to start the season.

When the series begins, one of the fascinating subplots that will be discussed is the emergence of a former first round pick of the New York Mets. An energetic 23-year-old budding superstar, who is off to a blistering start to the 2025 season.

The only problem for the Mets is that their former top prospect is playing on the other side, as Pete Crow-Armstrong will be patrolling center field with a Cubs jersey on.