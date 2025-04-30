The New York Mets Are Getting Creative in Center Field

Last season, Tyrone Taylor solidified his role on the Mets as a defensive-minded center fielder who occasionally came up with big hits. After all, his double off Spencer Schwellenbach in the 8th inning of Game 161 last year sparked a six-run rally in a game the Mets won 8-7, clinching a playoff spot.

In that 2024 season, Taylor had to split time with fellow defensive wizard Harrison Bader in center field, and while Bader signed a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Twins this offseason, Taylor still found himself in a timeshare up the middle to start the season.

In place of Bader, president of baseball operations David Stearns went elsewhere for his next great glove in center, acquiring Jose Siri in a swap with the Rays.

Siri and Taylor provide a similar skill-set. Both can fly on the bases and in the outfield. Both play stellar defense and have strong throwing arms, and both hit for varying degrees of power, but have never found consistency at the big league level.