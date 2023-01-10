Toronto Blue Jays Sign Brandon Belt to One-Year Deal

The deal is for one year, $9.3 million, per a source https://t.co/J9vDSFZoxc — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) January 10, 2023

Defensively, Belt has spent the majority of his career at first base with some spot starts in the corner outfield positions, primarily early in his career. On the right side of the diamond, Belt owns a .994 fielding percentage with just 59 errors, amassing a 51 DRS through 1192 games. His fielding ability took a hit last season, posting a -9 DRS through 68 games, but he also struggled to stay healthy, which likely played a role.

For the 2023 season, the Texas product will take over first base when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needs a rest day and also slot in as the designated hitter on occasion as well when a right-hander is on the mound.

The Toronto Blue Jays Add More Left-Handed Depth

For the Blue Jays, adding Belt gives the squad another lefty-bat to insert into the lineup alongside Kevin Kiermaier, Daulton Varsho, and Cavan Biggio (as per the current roster). While the signing has not been made official yet, the Blue Jays also have a full 40-man roster, so someone will need to be removed in order to add Belt to the roster. Prior to the Belt signing, the likely candidate to back up Guerrero Jr. at first base was Biggio, who found himself at first 33 times last season.

This signing raises some questions in regards to whether the club may be open to trading Biggio or Santiago Espinal prior to Opening Day, as both players could help the Jays create a trade package (or potentially on their own) to land another starting pitcher to help stabilize the rotation or potentially a right-handed outfielder that could fit in alongside the current core (unless the front office decides to explore an Andrew McCutchen or Robbie Grossman signing as well).

This deal will also likely be the nail in the coffin when it comes to going over the Competitive Balance Tax, as they were hovering around the $233 million mark prior to the final arbitration numbers but the $9.3 million reportedly owed to Belt will push them past regardless.

Regardless of what takes place from now until late March, the Blue Jays are set to add another veteran lefty-bat to help them reach the postseason and beyond in 2023.