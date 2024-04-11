Are These Last Free Agents Ever Going to Sign?

As the offseason dragged on, the so-called “Boras Four” began to dominate headlines. When would free agents Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Matt Chapman finally sign?

Bellinger was the first domino to fall. After Bellinger inked his three-year, $80 million guarantee with the Cubs, J.D. Martinez took his place in the Boras Four. Then Chapman signed a three-year, $54 million pact with the Giants, and it became the Boras Three.

Eventually, the famed super-agent landed deals for all his biggest clients; by Opening Day, Snell, Montgomery, and Martinez knew where they’d be playing in 2024. For many, the saga of the slow offseason had finally come to a close. Baseball was back.

Yet, nearly two weeks into the regular season, a handful of proven and capable players remain unsigned. I certainly didn’t expect any of these guys to set the market at their respective positions, but if you told me last November these four free agents would still be waiting by the phone in mid-April, I’d have been pretty surprised.