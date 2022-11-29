Top MLB Free Agents Who Can Be Signed To A One-Year Deal

Today we are going to examine which are the best players who can be had this offseason on a one-year deal.

Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo

If we were to get into a time machine and go back three years, we would be looking at Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo as two of the best young sluggers in the game. Bellinger won the MVP in 2019, hitting .305/.406/.629, with 47 home runs and a 161 wRC+.

That year, Gallo was limited to 70 games due to injury, but still hit 22 home runs, while getting on-base at a .389 clip. The pair of powerful left-handed hitters clubbed a total of 214 home runs from 2017 through 2019, each being one of the 15 players to eclipse 100 home runs during that span.

Now fast-forward three years later and Bellinger was just non-tendered, while Gallo coming off arguably the worst season of his career, where he hit .160/.280/.357, striking out in nearly 40% of his at-bats.

While they have seen better days, Bellinger and Gallo hit the market in their late 20s, when they should be in the prime of their career. Each brings a great glove in the outfield, raising the floor for any team looking to add the former All-Stars. With the upside to hit 40 home runs if everything is right again, you can’t beat the value these guys will bring on a one-year deal.

Bellinger is the best center fielder on the market not named Brandon Nimmo, so expect him to cash in pretty well on his one-year pact. Gallo has to compete with some other right fielders (including a few that will be on this list), but is the best defender of the three and is also the only one coming off a healthy season.