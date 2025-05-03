Left Side of the Red Sox Infield Has Been Money Well-Spent

Red Sox ownership has been heavily criticized in years past for not reinvesting money. Boston is a big market, and the Red Sox should be a perennial contender. Instead, they’ve spent October on the couch for three years in a row.

In 2020, they traded Mookie Betts because they wanted to cut payroll. In 2022, they let Xander Bogaerts walk because they couldn’t reach a deal when they should have the year before. Before you come at me; No, $280 million over 11 years is a gross overpay.

You know what else is gross?

The Red Sox mismanagement ever since 2018.