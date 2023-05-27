Ranking All the Pittsburgh Pirates Uniforms From Worst To Best

This year the Pirates are rocking four known jerseys. I say known because the City Connects are coming in late June. I’ll update these rankings once those drop. For now, these are the ones on the docket: home white, road grey, home black and road black. We also have a never-before-seen honorable mention for one of the great uniforms EVER.

4. Road Black

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 12: Ke’Bryan Hayes #13 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 12, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Yes, the Pirates really do have two black alternates. It’s a little bit ridiculous, but we will let it slide because they are both good. Again, this is one of those rankings where just because I rank a jersey low doesn’t mean I don’t like it. I do love these black uniforms, just not as much as the others. The script Pittsburgh across the chest is absolutely fantastic. Just wonderful. It throws it back to the days of Bonds and Bonilla. Here is the issue: the script is black on a black jersey! Dumb! The Pirates made the same mistake the Marlins made with their black jersey, the lettering is too hard to read. Making the script yellow like they were in the Pops and Parker days would have these fly up the rankings.

3. Road Grey

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a single hit by Michael Chavis during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

I was really close to moving these up a spot, but I just couldn’t bring myself to do it. Again, good, just better in front of it. I don’t think the grey mixes as well with black and yellow as some other combos, but it is still really good. The Pirates also mixed in the script “Pittsburgh” for these, which really puts the look all together. I looked up pictures of Barry Bonds with the Pirates, and the road uniform he wore looks exactly like these. As you can tell, I like classic looks, especially with classic franchises. This is a good grey uniform, but not one of my favorites. It would probably be somewhere between 10-15 if I were to rank road uniforms, which I probably will one day.

2. Home White

PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 03: Oneil Cruz #61 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a two run home run for his first Major League home run in the ninth inning during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on October 3, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

This might seem blasphemous, but just trust me on this one. These are an absolute classic look. You really just can’t go wrong with black and yellow on white. Thankfully the Pirates did not do something outlandish and mess these up. I kinda wished these had “Pirates” written in script across them, but I looked back at classic looks, and their home uniforms have always had this word mark. Staying true to tradition is a vital part of putting together a classic baseball look, and the Pirates do a really good job at that. I almost ranked these below the road greys because I wish there was the script, but I just couldn’t do it. These are too good.

1. Home Black

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 09: Oneil Cruz #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action against the Chicago White Sox during inter-league play at PNC Park on April 9, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

These are simply delightful. Probably one of my favorite alternate uniforms in the league. Now listen, there are absolutely ways to mess up a black uniform. Don’t let anybody tell you differently. There are also ways to nail one, and this black uniform is nailed straight on the head. The Pirates “P” logo is so classic, and it is the perfect breast logo for this kind of jersey. They also got the coloring right on this one with yellow numbers, names and logo on a black uniform. I also love the actual Pirate patch that they wear on the sleeve of these. On the road black, the bandana is yellow, and I think that’s wrong. The red bandana adds a nice touch and is much better. These are just so far and away the superior black uniform the Pirates wear.

HM. Yellow Throwbacks

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 23: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action against the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 23, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Listen. Anybody that tells you these are anything other than awesome is WRONG. Completely and utterly WRONG! I know the flat hat for absolutely no reason is ridiculous, but it was the ’70s! So many things back then made no sense! Either way, the stripes around the hats rule, and the rest of the jerseys are as good as it gets. The yellow with the black and white stripes on the cuffs is perfect. This is also an example of the very few times that colored pants work in baseball. It is only right that the Pirates would wear an actual uniform that is one part black, one part yellow. These are the exact uniforms that Pops and Parker wore, and they were just as good then as they are now. These rule, and do not let anybody tell you differently.