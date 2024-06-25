Andrew McCutchen Opens Up on “Capable” 2024 Pittsburgh Pirates

“We can be in a really good spot to the second half of the season,” McCutchen said. “It’s about us trusting each other and knowing we are a good ball club and that we can compete with any team. It doesn’t take much. We play the Dodgers well. We play the Braves well. That’s never been our issue. We play good teams well. We have to learn how to continue to do that, even against the teams that aren’t the Dodgers.

“It’s understanding that we have a team that can compete with the good teams, but we also have to maintain that level with the teams that are under .500. We have to play the same type of baseball. We do that, we win the games that we’re supposed to win, then we set ourselves up. It’s understanding that and knowing that we need to keep keeping the energy at a good level and do what we need to do.”

On most nights, McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds (who, ironically, came to Pittsburgh in the 2018 trade with the San Francisco Giants that sent McCutchen to the Bay Area) are teaming up to form a duo at the top of the Pirates lineup.

While McCutchen sets the tone at the top of the order, Reynolds has become one of MLB’s hottest hitters in recent days. Reynolds is hitting .350 (28-for-80) with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI during his career-high 20-game hitting streak that he brought into Monday’s opener in Cincinnati. Reynolds’ hitting streak is the longest by a Pirate in a single season since 2004 when Jason Kendall hit safely in 20 straight games.

“He understands what he can do,” McCutchen said of Reynolds. “I’m sure he’s not satisfied with where he’s at. He wants to continue to excel and do better. I’m right there with him, trying to compete with him. And I think that it’s good for us at the top of the order having that inner competition with one another.”

Reynolds agrees.