Ranking the Best Reliever on Every Contending Team

As the postseason field began to settle last year, I endeavored to rank the best reliever on every contending team.

First, that meant singling out the number one arm in every team’s bullpen. Then, I took on the even harder task of comparing those back-end weapons to one another.

I quickly realized that ranking isn’t easy when you’re working with the best pitchers on the best teams.

As difficult as the ranking was, it was also highly informative – and fun! It was a great way to learn a little bit more about the bullpens I would soon be watching in October.