Power Ranking the Best Relievers From Every Contending Team

His reverse platoon splits are another point in Duran’s favor this season. His 1.43 FIP and 2.11 xFIP against left-handed hitters both rank top three in the American League.

Jhoan Duran was touching 105 mph today.



3. Pete Fairbanks, Tampa Bay Rays

2.48 ERA, 2.67 xERA

52.2% groundball rate, 0.55 HR/9

98th-percentile fastball velocity

Fairbanks doesn’t look quite as dominant as he did last season, but he remains one of the more consistent young relievers in the game. Over the past four years, he has a 2.70 ERA and 2.52 FIP in 132 games out of the ‘pen. He’s a groundball machine with legit strikeout stuff, which makes for a dazzling combination.

4. Andrés Muñoz, Seattle Mariners

2.63 ERA, 12.66 K/9

2.14 FIP, 2.32 xFIP, 2.23 SIERA since 2022 (best in MLB, min. 80 IP)

98th-percentile fastball velocity

The Mariners may have traded Paul Sewald, but they still have one of the most fearsome bullpens in the league, and Muñoz is a big reason why. The 24-year-old righty has been dominant for the past two years, and he has dialed it up a notch since the trade deadline, with a 2.08 ERA and 1.96 FIP in 13 games.

One could make a convincing case for Matt Brash or Justin Topa to represent the M’s on this list, but Muñoz has a longer track record and has pitched in higher leverage spots this season.

5. Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles

2.72 PitchingBot ERA (4th in AL)

18 run value on his sinker (best among qualified relievers)

1.6 WARP (best among active relievers)

97th-percentile walk rate

Picking the Orioles’ best reliever (and the best reliever in the playoff race) should have been easy, but with Félix Bautista on the shelf, it came down to a tough decision between Danny Coulombe and Yennier Cano.

Both pitchers have broken out as dominant relief arms this season, but Cano comes out on top thanks to his breathtaking stuff. His 96-mph sinker is one of the nastiest pitches in the game, helping him to maintain a 58.2% groundball rate; he has given up only three home runs in 63 IP.