A.J. Puk Ready For Playoff Push with Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — It doesn’t matter the role in the bullpen. A.J. Puk is just glad to have exchanged South Beach for the desert … and the Arizona Diamondbacks are just as thrilled to have him change locations as well.

After being acquired by the Diamondbacks from the Miami Marlins in a Thursday deal that our Renee Dechert broke down very well here, Puk finally made his presence felt on Saturday, taking over in the eighth inning of Arizona’s 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Helping Arizona to its fourth straight win, Puk struck out the first batter he faced, Andrew McCutchen, as part of a scoreless inning in his Diamondbacks debut.

The blank frame marked the 15th straight scoreless appearance for Puk (17.2 innings) since June 19.

“I think what he showed us tonight is what he can be and that’s certainly what we’re hoping he can do for us later in the year and on this stretch that we’re trying to produce,” said Arizona starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, who went 6.0 innings and earned the win despite giving up five runs.