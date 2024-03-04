Top 10 Best Relief Pitchers for the 2024 MLB Season

Relief pitchers can be some of the most volatile players in Major League Baseball. It takes just one blowup of an outing to raise their ERA through the roof, and it can take quite some time for that number to come back down to earth.

Putting the best relief arms in the game in a list and ranking them is no easy feat. The sheer amount of turnover at the position in any given season is wild. Look at Daniel Bard, Michael Fulmer and someone like Kendall Graveman as prime examples. Each of them was his respective club’s primary closer entering the 2023 season and now no longer has such a hold on the spot.

Next year’s rankings of relievers can – and likely will – look a whole lot different than this list depending on how the upcoming campaign goes for these pitchers. One “down” year can result in removal from such a ranking, so it will be interesting to see where we’re at 365 days from now.

The following rankings were made by our senior staff members at Just Baseball. Jack McMullen, Peter Appel, Aram Leighton, Ryan Finkelstein, Leo Morgenstern and Colby Olson each created their top player lists at each position, and we took the composite average score to set our 2024 rankings.