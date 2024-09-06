The Yusei Kikuchi Trade Was a Win for Both Sides

Did the Houston Astros give up too much to trade for Yusei Kikuchi, or is he the missing piece that will lead them to another AL West crown?



Through six outings with Houston, Kikuchi owns a 2.57 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and a 12.1 K/9 through 35 innings. He has held opponents to a .244 BABIP and a .532 OPS and has allowed just 23 hits and 10 earned runs compared to 10 walks and 47 strikeouts, using his fastball and offspeed pitches to keep hitters off balance.

With the Astros looking to lock down the division after a dreadful start to the 2024 campaign, the acquisition of Kikuchi has helped extend their lead as the season starts to wind down.

Houston has won all six games the left-hander has started, and he has pitched at least five innings in every start, making him a welcome addition to a starting corps that has been decimated by injuries and has used 12 different pitchers to start games this year.

The Blue Jays Are Getting a Look at Their Newest Players

Joey Loperfido

Loperfido quickly joined the Blue Jays active roster and has stayed with the club since the deadline. He struggled mightily out of the gate, posting a .159 average with seven hits and 18 strikeouts through his first 44 at-bats, but he has looked better since mid-August.

Through his last 17 games, Loperfido has a .784 OPS and has cut down his strikeout rate to a more manageable 27.6%. He has also added three doubles, two triples, and two homers through his last 58 trips to the plate and is starting to gain a rhythm with regular at-bats – a commodity he will continue to find more of in the Jays lineup as Toronto limps toward the end of the season.

Will Wagner

The Blue Jays initially sent Wagner down to Triple-A, where opposing teams couldn’t keep his bat contained, prompting the front office to bring him north of the border on August 12th.