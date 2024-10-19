Free Agents Who Earned a Raise With Their Performance in 2024

While he was already a productive piece in Baltimore the past two seasons, I don’t think anyone expected Santander to finish third in MLB with 44 home runs. He was the second-best hitter in a talented Orioles lineup this year, and he’s set to cash in.

He made $11.7 million in his final year under contract with the Orioles and should get a huge bump as he enters the offseason at just 29 years old as one of the top power bats available. His estimated value per FanGraphs in 2024 was $26.5 million. He checked in at $20.6 million in 2023.

However, Santander’s wRC+ was just 129, and he got on base at only a .308 clip which does reduce his offensive impact despite the elite power numbers. Given that his next contract will likely take him through his mid-30s, his estimated market value via Spotrac is a five-year, $88 million deal.

With many contending teams needing power impact in their lineup (as we have seen this postseason), there’s reason to believe Santander will reach the $100 million mark and possibly even slightly beyond. Before this year, he would not have been near that level.

I’m not sure there is a pitcher in baseball right now with a bigger up arrow next to his name than Sean Manaea a.k.a Chris Sale light. After signing a prove-it deal with the Mets this winter, Manaea has not only changed his free agent market but frankly his career.

He has become the ace of the Mets rotation and is proving that once again in the postseason. After signing with New York for just $14 million, Manaea holds a player option for $13.5 million that will be quickly declined. He allowed just a .201 batting average and posted an ERA of 3.47 with a 1.08 WHIP which positions him to sign a large multi-year deal.