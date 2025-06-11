Rafael Devers Has Come Out on Top of the Red Sox Drama

Since breaking into the league back in 2017, Rafael Devers has become one of baseball’s best offensive third basemen. In that timeframe, he’s top-five at the position in home runs, RBI, runs scored, and slugging percentage.

He’s also sixth in fWAR (27.7) while simultaneously being one of the worst defenders in the game. Sure, he had a random burst of defensive competence back in 2019 when he posted 18 Outs Above Average at the hot corner, but he’s got -62 Defensive Runs Saved since 2017 (second-lowest in the game) and -27 OAA (eighth-lowest).

Even still, Devers earned a long-term extension with the Boston Red Sox that’ll keep him in town through 2033 thanks to his offensive prowess. Prior to this season, he racked up three All-Star Game appearances and two Silver Slugger Awards while also winning a World Series ring and earning MVP votes five times.

Defensive metrics be damned, Devers is so important to Boston baseball. Yes, he’s been rough at third base, but if the defense was that much of a concern, the Red Sox shouldn’t have locked him up for a decade.