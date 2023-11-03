Predicting the Contract, Top Landing Spots for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Dodgers are a top Shohei Ohtani destination, as he likely remains their top priority this offseason. Come 2025, Ohtani could help the rotation too. Signing Yamamoto would help push them over the top for next season and could eventually give them a 1-2 punch atop their rotation for years to come.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants have shown over the last few offseasons that they have money to spend, but they have been unable to find the right target to do so. Enter Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Giants head of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has spoken very highly of Yamamoto and will likely submit an aggressive offer to get squarely in the mix.

While San Francisco is not necessarily a big market, they could sell Yamamoto on their past success with pitchers and how they would be the team that could best ease the transition to the big leagues for Yamamoto.

Other Teams to Watch

The Philadelphia Phillies could be in the mix if they let Aaron Nola walk in free agency and want to replace him with a younger arm. The Boston Red Sox can never be counted out in the international market and the Texas Rangers can sell themselves as reigning champs who may want yet another frontline arm to keep this train rolling through next season.

There really should be no shortage of teams that kick the tires on Yamamoto as he is just 25 years old, with the potential to be really great for the entire length of the seven-or-eight year deal he is about to command.