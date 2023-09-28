Kodai Senga Is Set To Finish Runner-up in Two Awards

On a team that once featured Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, it is Senga who pitched like an ace all season and now figures to get great consideration for both the Cy Young and the Rookie of the Year Awards.

NL Cy Young Runner-up

There is no doubt who will win the NL Cy Young this season. Blake Snell is pacing the entire league with his 2.25 ERA, while racking up the second-most strikeouts to Spencer Strider with 234. Senga’s numbers pale in comparison to Snell, but that does not mean he won’t receive votes.

Looking at qualified National League starters, Kodai Senga is the only one outside of Snell who has an ERA under 3.00. His 10.93 strikeout-per-nine rate is the fourth-best in the league, and his 0.92 HR/9 is fifth-best. Senga is also one of three pitchers, along with Snell and oddly enough Josiah Gray, who have kept their Left on Base Percentage over 80% this year.

When looking at fWAR, there is an argument to be made for workhorses like Zack Wheeler, Spencer Strider, Zac Gallen and Logan Webb, who all rank among the top five in fWAR. Still, all of those pitchers have an ERA well over 3.00, making them less likely to receive votes.

Really when it comes to the Cy Young, it is Blake Snell coming in first and either Senga or Justin Steele who should finish as the runner-up.

Steele has the better narrative to receive second-place votes, in that he has been vital to the Cubs down the stretch in their push for the playoffs. For a moment, Steele even pitched himself into the conversation with Snell, but a few rough starts lately have pushed his ERA over 3.00 and knocked him out of consideration.