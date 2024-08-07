Chasen Shreve’s Journey Back to Big Leagues Continues in Colorado

Shreve would pitch four seasons with the Yankees after that swap, logging a 3.92 ERA over 174.2 innings. Another trade, however, would send him to St. Louis, where he pitched for portions of two seasons before being granted free agency at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign.

He would pitch for four other teams over the next four seasons, putting up numbers when needed before being released or granted free agency after each stop.

Working to get back to the Majors for the 2024 campaign, Shreve pitched in spring training for the Texas Rangers. After throwing 6.0 innings in seven games and compiling a 6.00 ERA, Shreve knew it would likely be tough to break camp with the defending World Champions.

“I had a pretty rough spring,” Shreve admitted. “My velo was down. The ride on my four-seam was down. My splitter was not great during spring. But I went to Triple-A with the Rangers and I worked with a coach there who I respect and he helped me get back to what I’ve been my whole career.”

With a career 3.97 ERA/4.69 FIP/1.340 WHIP and new confidence after that rough spring, Shreve believed he still had plenty to offer to a Major League team. However, it slowly became apparent it wasn’t going to be the Rangers.

“I pitched really great with them for two months (1.61 ERA in 22.1 innings while striking out 24) and, you never know, I just didn’t get the call,” Shreve said. “I went to the Yankees (Triple-A) and pitched well there too (2.45 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 11.0 innings) but, with the trade deadline, they pretty much packed their bullpen out. Now I’m here.”