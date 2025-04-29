Double-A Notebook: Orioles, Yankees, Pirates Scouting Reports

Johnson returned to Double-A after finishing the 2024 season with the Curve, and he’s been fairly impressive during the time I’ve seen him play. The power is legit, as the ball sounds so much louder when he barrels the baseball as opposed to the average player.

He’s hit a few tape-measure shots in Altoona, reaching distances I haven’t seen a player for the Curve reach since Oneil Cruz was on the team, really speaking to his pop. His power also shines through on extra-base hits, as he’s hit a few loud doubles.

The only real concerning thing I’ve noticed when watching Johnson’s at-bats is that he has the tendency to chase a lot. This has been especially present when he sees breaking balls, as he regularly chases them into the right-handed batter’s box.

Unlike most hitters who chase often, Johnson is different in the sense that he makes contact a decent amount of the time when chasing. Unfortunately, this has led to weak contact in the infield early in at-bats, limiting the damage he can do with his electric power.

If he can learn to lay off these breaking balls and other pitches outside of the zone, he could become a really dangerous hitter. Especially if he can force hitters to throw him more fastballs in the zone, giving him more opportunities to maximize his power.

Despite chasing often, Johnson has maintained good on-base numbers and walk rates throughout his minor league career. He’s currently walking just under 14% of the time as opposed to a strikeout rate slightly above 22%, which is a better split than most hitters with this type of issue.

In the field, Johnson has looked slick, as he projects to be a solid fielder overall. He doesn’t have the glove of someone like Bradfield, but he is certainly not a bad fielder by any means.

His speed has also been better than I expected, as I feel like he’s a better runner than he’s often given the credit for. Because of this, Johnson has been able to get to more balls in the holes around second base, giving him more upside as a second baseman.

Currently, Johnson has hit three homers and slashed .257/.358/.414 with a .361 wOBA and a 129 wRC+. These are extremely solid numbers, and as he does more damage in the minors, these could easily climb with time.

Johnson still has a long way to go when it comes to refining his approach at the plate, but all things considered, he looks like a very good hitter. He needs to avoid chasing and force pitchers to give him more pitches to hit.

If he can do this, look out, as his raw power will begin to really shine through.