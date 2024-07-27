3 Things Heard Inside Pittsburgh Pirates Clubhouse After Arizona Loss

Here are three things I heard inside the Pirates clubhouse after the close defeat.

Derek Shelton laments missed chances by Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh skipper was frustrated by a night that started so promising but ended in heartbreak as his team slipped to 52-51 on the season. That frustration was compounded by the fact that two of Arizona’s biggest hits on the night (Pederson’s home run and a third-inning leadoff triple from Corbin Carroll that would eventually result in a run) came off 0-2 pitches.

“We didn’t execute pitches,” Shelton said. “The 0-2 pitch to Carroll that got hit and then the 0-2 pitch to Peterson. We left too many balls up and in the middle of the plate and they capitalized on it.”

Ortiz would retire the first four batters of the game before Arizona started to not only find its collective swing, but patience as well. Ortiz worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second before Carroll’s triple the next inning was the catalyst for the hosts’ first run.

“He didn’t have his best command,” Shelton said of Ortiz. “He walked three guys and had to battle out of it. It looked like he just couldn’t put guys away.”

Ortiz wanted to attack but…

Pittsburgh’s starter told Just Baseball and other reporters after the game that he “wanted to attack the strike zone,” but his return to the mound to start the sixth inning proved to be a big part of Pittsburgh’s undoing. Pederson smacked a 453-foot home run to right-center to pull Arizona within 3-2, then Christian Walker worked a walk, sending Ortiz to the showers.