The Phillies Won’t Trade Alec Bohm, Nor Will They Keep Him

The Phillies Are Looking To Shake Up the Roster

The Phillies exceeded all expectations when they stormed their way to the World Series in 2022, and while they ultimately lost to the Houston Astros in six games, a contention window had seemingly been slammed open. The following season, they advanced to the National League Championship Series as the defending champs, but the Arizona Diamondbacks bettered them in seven games to secure the NL pennant.

In 2024, the Phillies advanced to the playoffs for the third season in a row, but they didn’t even get past the NL Division Series, being eliminated by the New York Mets in four games.

To be clear, the Phillies’ 2024 season certainly wasn’t disappointing — they won the NL East with a 95-67 record — but after consecutive years of making it to the playoffs and being eliminated in an earlier round that they’d managed the season prior, the front office knows something’s got to change.

“I mean, the reality is, we have a lot of good players,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters after the team’s NLDS elimination in October. “I think we just have to be open-minded to exploring what’s out there for us, talk to some clubs and see what ends up happening. That process hasn’t started. Sometimes you trade good players for good players.”

“You’re never happy unless you win the whole thing,” he continued. “We didn’t win the whole thing. I think we have a real good core of players, but I think we’ll be open-minded to make our club better. That’s really our goal.”

On December 9, Philadelphia signed free agent reliever Jordan Romano to a one-year, $8.5 million contract deal, and 11 days later, they added outfielder Max Kepler on a one-year, $10 million deal. The Phillies then acquired left-handed starter Jesús Luzardo and minor-league catcher Paul McIntosh in a trade with the Miami Marlins on December 22, sending prospects Starlyn Caba and Emaarion Boyd in return. Most recently, the team signed right-hander Joe Ross to a one-year, $4 million contract out of free agency on December 23.