Can Stott, Marsh, and Bohm Keep the Phillies Afloat Until Harper Returns?

Meanwhile, Marsh, Stott, and Bohm – the so-called “Phillies Daycare” – all seem to have taken a big step forward. Along with Castellanos, they’re producing enough to support Philadelphia’s offense in Harper’s absence. If they keep hitting when Harper returns, this lineup could be downright scary.

That being said, it’s still early in the season, and these three are all largely unproven talents. Is it too soon to say their breakouts are real? Let’s take a closer look.

Brandon Marsh

23 G, 85 PA, .351/.435/.703, 201 wRC+

Brandon Marsh is on fire, leading the National League in OPS and wRC+. He’s running a high strikeout rate but making up for it with an 82nd-percentile walk rate, and it helps that he hasn’t grounded into a single double play all year. His .478 BABIP is obviously unsustainable, but Marsh is the kind of player who can maintain a high BABIP; more to the point, he’d still be a productive player if his batting average dropped substantially. Hits are great, but what’s most important is that Marsh is drawing walks and hitting for power.

So where are those walks and extra-base hits coming from? Marsh is showing better plate discipline this year, swinging at fewer pitches but making more contact when he does choose to swing. Moreover, by swinging at better pitches, he’s been making better contact. His average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate have increased.

One thing to keep an eye on is Marsh’s performance against left-handed pitchers. Phillies manager Rob Thomson was hesitant to use Marsh against same-handed pitching last season, and indeed, he already has more plate appearances against lefties this year than he did all of last season with the Phillies. His numbers against southpaws aren’t all sunshine and roses (37.5% strikeout rate, 8.3% walk rate), but he has made some solid contact (61.5% hard-hit rate, 95.7 mph EV). We’ll have to watch what he does as he faces more left-handed opponents this season.