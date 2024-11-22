What Will It Take for the Phillies to Re-sign Jeff Hoffman?

For all those reasons, the Phillies would surely love to have him back. But for all the same reasons, it won’t be nearly as easy for them to scoop him up this time around.

How Much Will It Cost the Phillies to Re-sign Jeff Hoffman?

After losing Hoffman and Carlos Estévez to free agency, the Phillies’ bullpen is looking a little thin. They could use at least one more back-end option, preferably a right-hander, to work alongside Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering as Rob Thomson’s closer committee.

Hoffman isn’t the only option, but he’s arguably the best. He’s also the arm the Phillies are most familiar with. Pitching coach Caleb Cotham could pick up where he left off with Hoffman instead of starting over with Clay Holmes, Blake Treinen, Kirby Yates, etc.

Therefore, it’s hard to imagine the Phillies won’t at least make an effort to re-sign Hoffman. They might back off if another team blows them out of the water with a contract the righty can’t refuse. Still, I see no reason why they wouldn’t reach out to his agent at CAA and make a competitive offer.

So, what might a competitive offer for Jeff Hoffman look like? The highest-paid reliever last winter was Josh Hader. The year before that it was Edwin Díaz. Neither of their record-breaking contracts are useful as comps.

However, some of the next highest-paid relievers from the recent past can offer insight into a potential Hoffman deal.