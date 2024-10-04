How Will the Phillies Use Their Bullpen in the Playoffs?

The Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen has played a critical role in each of their last two postseason runs.

Phillies relievers went 6-0 with five saves and a 2.62 ERA in the 2022 playoffs. And while some high-profile relievers had some high-profile meltdowns the following year, the 2023 bullpen still produced a 2.23 ERA in October.

The latest iteration of the Phillies’ bullpen has the talent to produce similarly excellent numbers. Their 3.94 ERA this season was middle-of-the-pack (14th in MLB), but that number doesn’t reflect the true talent of this group – especially when it comes to their postseason potential.

For one thing, it wouldn’t be fair to judge the current Phillies’ bullpen on the performances of pitchers who are no longer on the team, such as Seranthony Domínguez (4.75 ERA) or Gregory Soto (4.08 ERA).