Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Jeff Hoffman

Arguably the most interesting option for Hoffman, the San Diego Padres would almost certainly jump at the opportunity to sign the right-hander — but they’d want him in their starting rotation. As mentioned above, Hoffman’s agency has been promoting the idea of him becoming a starter in 2025, even though he hasn’t held a rotation role since 2021, and for the Padres, this could be a so-crazy-it-just-might-work type of move.

With Joe Musgrove out of action for 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on a torn UCL, San Diego is in the market for at least one starter this winter. The top of their rotation is strong, with Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Yu Darvish all returning next year, but without an acquisition, the Padres will likely have to rely on Randy Vasquez and Matt Waldron as their fourth and fifth starters, which is a long way from ideal.

While targeting Hoffman could potentially be risky, this wouldn’t be the first time the Padres took a chance on adding a reliever to their rotation. In 2023, the team transitioned Seth Lugo to starting at the age of 33, and he finished the season with a 3.57 ERA in 26 starts. Just a year later, Lugo — who now pitches for the Kansas City Royals — finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting.

On December 4, reporter Francys Romero posted that the Padres “are in a strong position to land Japanese ace Roki Sasaki” this offseason, who would give the team a solid fourth starter. Still, San Diego will ideally add two pitchers to their rotation for 2025, meaning that even if a deal with Sasaki comes off, Hoffman is still a strong fit, especially if he can transition to starting even close to as well as Lugo did.

The Kansas City Royals should be a top contender to land Hoffman this winter, but it will depend on whether or not general manager J.J. Picollo sees the urgency. In 2024, the Royals’ bullpen ranked 20th in MLB with a 4.13 ERA, and last in strikeouts with just 463, but Picollo still isn’t set on bolstering the relief corps.

“That’s something we’ll let play out in the offseason,” Picollo told reporters at the GM Meetings last month. “We feel very good about our bullpen. Doesn’t mean we won’t do anything, but we feel very good about the depth of our bullpen right now.”