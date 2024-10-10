Three Magic Home Runs Have Defined the Mets Season

The New York Mets are four wins away from the World Series. Over the past 10 days they clinched against three different opponents, taking down the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, with only one more NL team standing in there way of making the Fall Classic.

Across this 10-day odyssey for the Mets, they popped champagne three times in three different cities, with three iconic home runs marking the road that has led them to the NLCS.

None of those celebrations tasted any sweeter than last night, as the Mets took down the NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies, in a very similar fashion to how the Phillies took down the Braves two years ago.

Ever since they were proclaimed the “Worst Team in Baseball” at the end of May, the New York Mets have been the very best, stringing together over four months of consistent winning, while being concealed in the shadow of their stumble out of the gate.