Which Division is Better: The NL East or The NL West?

That year, the NL East won the most games, powered by four teams that were at least .500. The Nationals would beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS, which also marks the last time the NL West has not been represented in the National League Championship Series.

In each of the last three years, a team from each coast met to decide who would make it to the World Series. Chances are that could happen again this year.

Today, we will be comparing the NL East to the NL West to see which division is better heading into 2023. The goal is to find two things. First, which division will win more games this season, and secondly, which division is more likely to represent the league in the World Series.

National League East

Last year, the National League East was decided via the new tiebreaker system, where the Braves took the division by beating the Mets in their season series. Still, two teams combined to win 202 games and the Phillies added in a third playoff team with 87 wins of their own.

We know the NL East has three teams with World Series aspirations this year, with the Braves, Mets and Phillies all looking to bring home a title. This will give this division a great chance to be representing in the World Series, as they have been there three times in the last four years.

When it comes to winning more games than the NL West, a lot of it will come down to the two bottom-dwellers from last season. The Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals.