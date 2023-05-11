Mets-Phillies Rivalry To Take Global Stage in London Series

According to reports from Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated and Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will travel across the pond next summer to compete in the 2024 MLB London Series.

The London Series first took place in 2019, when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox brought their famous rivalry abroad. Major League Baseball put the event on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will resume this summer when the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, another pair of rivals, face off in late June.

Given the teams chosen to compete in the first two London Series, it’s no surprise that the Phillies and Mets were selected to face off in 2024. These two clubs have been rivals for decades, although they’ve rarely been competitive at the same time. Their rivalry came to a head in 2007 when Philadelphia overtook New York in the NL East on the last day of the season.

On this day in 2007, the Phillies clinched the NL East title on the final day of the season. It punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 1993. pic.twitter.com/0Vk8pTzlw8 — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) September 30, 2022

The Mets took 14 of 19 contests from the Phillies last season and finished 14 games ahead of Philadelphia in the standings, but it was the Phillies that won the NL pennant while the Mets were eliminated in the Wild Card round. The two teams have yet to face one another in 2023.