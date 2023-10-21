NLCS Game 5: Phillies vs Diamondbacks Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for October 21, 2023

The difference between his home and road numbers this year is crazy. On the road, he’s posted a 4.42 ERA, 4.15 FIP, and a 4.26 xFIP. Those are the numbers of an average number-three starter in this league.

Gallen was in the CY Young race because he was the best pitcher in baseball at home. He threw 102 IP at home, sporting a 2.47 ERA, a 2.32 FIP, and a 2.66 xFIP. His K-BB% was 10% higher at home.

If this were some random year, I wouldn’t put nearly as much stock into it. However, this has been a theme his entire career. The only season he wasn’t better at home was in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Is anyone super impressed with this road Phillies offense? They scored one run in game one after being shutout by a rookie, and it took an error from Emmanuel Rivera to break open the score for them in game two.

They beat up Gallen with the crowd behind them in a historically bad spot for him. Now they get Gallen, with time to correct his mistakes, in a must-win environment for both teams. If they get to him, good for the Phillies. I don’t see him allowing more than two runs in five innings.

On the flip side, we have Zack Wheeler—one of the greatest postseason pitchers ever. I don’t say that lightly; he is number one in WHIP among all pitchers EVER with at least 40 IP. In 54 innings, he’s pitched to a 2.63 ERA and 2.61 FIP. Crazy enough, he’s performed better on the road this season than at home.