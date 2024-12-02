Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Paul Goldschmidt
As Goldschmidt enters the final stages of his career, his perfect fit is a team for whom he won't need to be the focus of the offense.
For 37-year-old Paul Goldschmidt, finding the right fit for the 2025 season is as much about identifying a place where he can revive his career as it is picking a team with whom he can chase a World Series ring.
Entering his 15th MLB season, Goldschmidt earned plenty of accolades during his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals, including National League Most Valuable Player just two seasons ago. However, Goldschmidt has only reached the NL Championship Series one time (2019 with St. Louis) and has never appeared in the Fall Classic.
For that to change in 2025, Goldschmidt not only needs to find the right team, but he also needs to figure out a way to shake off his offensive struggles from the last two seasons.
After winning NL MVP in 2022 with an OPS+ of 177 to go along with 35 home runs and 115 RBI, Goldschmidt saw his OPS+ drop to 120 in 2023, then plummet to just 98 last season. His .245 batting average in 2024 was a career-low for him, and the 98 OPS+ marked the only time since his debut in 2011 that he did not reach triple digits in the category.
Since taking over the first base role for the Diamondbacks full-time in the 2012 season, Goldschmidt has always been an integral part of his teams’ lineups. Now, as he enters the final stages of his illustrious career, the perfect fit for him will be a team with whom he won’t be the focus of the offense but rather a complementary piece.
So where could that be? Let’s take a look at five teams where Paul Goldschmidt could be a solid fit for the 2025 season.
Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers have kept the Cardinals at bay in the race for the top of the NL Central over the past two seasons. Could the acquisition of Goldschmidt from their division rival help the Brewers be even stronger in 2025?
MLB insider Bob Nightengale has written that Milwaukee “would love to find a way” to land Goldschmidt in the offseason, adding that the Brewers, “would have been all-in if first baseman Rhys Hoskins had opted out of his contract.”
Bringing in Goldschmidt at first base makes sense for the Brewers, as the team finished 2024 with a minus-2.4 in Wins Above Average at the position, tying them for 25th among MLB’s 30 teams.
Joining a team that is already a postseason contender and that will likely also have a healed-up Christian Yelich (who is recovering from back surgery) would mean Goldschmidt could potentially hit lower in the order on a regular basis to stretch the Brewers lineup.
Milwaukee lost out in the postseason to the New York Mets in heartbreaking fashion this past year, and that will likely be a rallying cry for the Brewers this offseason as they try to improve to get deeper into October in 2025. Could Goldschmidt be a possible weapon in that quest?
Arizona Diamondbacks
Do not count out a return to the desert for Goldschmidt, who was drafted in the eighth round of the 2009 MLB draft by Arizona.
MLB.com’s John Denton, who covers the Cardinals, has written that the Diamondbacks are among the teams that could “offer [Goldschmidt] more guaranteed cash” to sign with them, meaning there could be an emotional and financial reason for him to head back to Phoenix.
What becomes complicated with the Diamondbacks is the status of Christian Walker, the slugger who took over Goldschmidt’s spot at first base and became one of the NL West’s most feared hitters.
Walker made first base one of Arizona’s strengths last season, helping the Diamondbacks finish tied for fifth in MLB in Wins Above Average at the position at 0.7. He is a free agent this offseason.
There are plenty of teams that would love to have Walker in their lineups. However, if the Diamondbacks re-sign Walker, the likelihood of a reunion with Goldschmidt may be lessened, as Goldschmidt would be thrust into more of a designated hitter role.
Houston Astros
Denton also mentioned Houston as a franchise that could offer more cash to Goldschmidt in an effort to sign him.
Goldschmidt would likely be an immediate plug-and-play for the Astros, who searched all season in 2024 for an answer at first base after the José Abreu free agent signing went horribly awry. Houston finished 28th out of MLB’s 30 teams in Wins Above Average at first base in 2024, posting a minus-3.0 at a position, which was a sore spot in south Texas.
Reigning winners of the American League West, Houston would present Goldschmidt with not only an opportunity to contribute but also a fantastic chance of finally reaching the World Series.
New York Yankees
Speaking of an AL team that could use some help at first base and could reach the World Series in 2025, the defending league champion Yankees could be a destination for Goldschmidt as well.
With Anthony Rizzo hitting free agency this offseason, it’s likely there will be a new first baseman in the Bronx in 2025. Writers at The Athletic believe the Yankees could sign Goldschmidt to a one-year, $15 million deal, giving them their answer at first base next season.
For what it’s worth (and it is a very small sample size), Goldschmidt has slashed .462/.462/.731 in 27 plate appearances over six games at Yankee Stadium. A left-handed hitter with some pop playing in the Bronx? Goldschmidt could look very good in pinstripes if he can rediscover his swing.
San Francisco Giants
Goldschmidt has a much higher at-bat total in San Francisco than in the Bronx, and the numbers are still pleasing to the eye if you’re a Giants fan thinking of what the first baseman could look like in black and orange.
In 368 plate appearances over 84 career games at Oracle Park, Goldschmidt is slashing .334/.424/.591 with 15 home runs and 64 RBI.
There might not be a clear-cut role for Goldschmidt in San Francisco with LaMonte Wade Jr. coming back after playing 94 games at first base for the Giants last season. Could Goldschmidt be satisfied with a one-year “prove it” deal while he works in a platoon at first base or designated hitter in San Francisco? It seems unlikely, but if Goldschmidt would like to return to the NL West and Arizona isn’t a possibility due to Walker’s return, the Giants could be a possibility instead.