Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Paul Goldschmidt

For 37-year-old Paul Goldschmidt, finding the right fit for the 2025 season is as much about identifying a place where he can revive his career as it is picking a team with whom he can chase a World Series ring.

Entering his 15th MLB season, Goldschmidt earned plenty of accolades during his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals, including National League Most Valuable Player just two seasons ago. However, Goldschmidt has only reached the NL Championship Series one time (2019 with St. Louis) and has never appeared in the Fall Classic.

For that to change in 2025, Goldschmidt not only needs to find the right team, but he also needs to figure out a way to shake off his offensive struggles from the last two seasons.

After winning NL MVP in 2022 with an OPS+ of 177 to go along with 35 home runs and 115 RBI, Goldschmidt saw his OPS+ drop to 120 in 2023, then plummet to just 98 last season. His .245 batting average in 2024 was a career-low for him, and the 98 OPS+ marked the only time since his debut in 2011 that he did not reach triple digits in the category.