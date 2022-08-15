Paul Goldschmidt Is Slugging His Way to an MVP in 2022

Paul Goldschmidt Is Out-Slugging the Competition

Goldschmidt has been the best hitter in the National League this season, and it isn’t particularly close. There is no shortage of talented sluggers in the NL – Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto are all having excellent seasons – but Goldschmidt is head and shoulders above the rest.

Until recently, he was leading the league in all three triple slash categories: batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Juan Soto has since taken a slight lead in OBP, but Goldschmidt still holds the lead in OPS. His 1.026 OPS is nearly 100 points higher than the next best hitter.

While he does not lead the league in home runs, RBI, or runs scored, Goldschmidt is the only NL hitter to rank in the top five in each category. He also ranks in the top five in walks, hits, total bases, and extra-base hits.

According to metrics like wRC+ and OPS+, which attempt to quantify a player’s total offensive value compared to league average, Goldschmidt ranks first by a mile. He also ranks first in Win Probability Added (WPA), which measures how much a player impacts his team’s chances of winning with each plate appearance.

Goldschmidt has been the best hitter in the National League this year. It’s pretty cut and dry. If he can keep this up, the MVP is within his grasp.

Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

Goldy seems to be the MVP frontrunner right now, but of course the season doesn’t end in mid-August. Can he maintain this level of production as the year goes on?