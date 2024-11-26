Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Christian Walker

We’re just weeks away from the MLB Winter Meetings, and the free agent hot stove is starting to warm up.

The focus of the offseason has undoubtedly been centered around the big names, with conversations surrounding the Juan Soto sweepstakes and Roki Sasaki’s free agent suitors dominating the headlines at the moment.

But there are plenty of names beyond the top-tier free agents that have the opportunity to make significant impacts on new teams in 2025.

While Pete Alonso might be the first name that teams interested in first base help will look into, Christian Walker, Just Baseball’s No. 14 ranked free agent, represents that next tier of impact free agents and projects to be in line for a decent payday this winter.