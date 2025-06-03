This Year’s Rule 5 Draft Produced Some Gems

It takes a special type of baseball fan to get excited each December about the Rule 5 draft and what prospects are left unprotected by their teams.

That is me — I am that special type.

While the 2024 Rule 5 class was not star-studded, there were still some interesting names left unprotected that were going to make an impact for teams in 2025.

To kick off the draft, the Chicago White Sox selected a player from another organization to help improve their roster that was the league’s worst in 2024. The player they selected was a head-scratcher to some, but boy has it paid off for them in a big way.