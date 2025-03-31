Monday MLB Best Bets, MLB Picks Today, Player Props & Predictions for Monday, March 31, 2025

The way to fade the Braves’ offense is to take the under, as I’m a big believer in Grant Holmes. The Braves still have a great bullpen behind him.

Grant Holmes is one of the pitchers I’m high on this year. I first saw him in person in Milwaukee, where he spun five fantastic innings against a hot Brewers offense. He was a first-rounder by the Dodgers in 2014 and is now making the impact the Dodgers thought he could when they drafted him.

Holmes is an intriguing arm due to his ability to rack up swings and misses (92nd percentile in whiff rate) and get hitters to swing outside the zone (97th percentile in chase rate). He was throwing it wherever he wanted to last year, sitting in the 90th percentile in walk rate. He throws a lot of strikes but doesn’t get barrelled often, sitting in the 70th percentile in barrel rate.

I’m projecting him to pitch twice through the order and successfully do it. The Braves just played on Sunday Night Baseball, and when they were down, they threw two of their low-leverage arms. That means they have all their best arms: Raisiel Iglesias, Dylan Lee, Aaron Bummer, Pierce Johnson, and Daysbel Hernandez. Those are five legitimate bullpen arms, and the Dodgers must adjust every inning. The Braves are a live underdog due to how strong the pitching will be in this game.

However, given how the Dodgers’ pitching compares to Atlanta’s offensive ineptitude, I have no interest in taking the Braves. Like Bryan Woo yesterday, Tyler Glasnow’s only weakness is staying on the field. Especially when he’s fresh, he has the talent to be a top-five pitcher.

March and April are historically his best months. Over his career, he’s pitched to a 2.95 ERA and 2.74 FIP, both the best marks of any month. Last season, it was more of the same, with a 2.72 ERA in March and April, the best of any month.