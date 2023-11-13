Where Do the White Sox Go at Shortstop Without Tim Anderson?

Chicago has had to turn to other options before for when Anderson got hurt or needed a rest day. During those times it was mainly covered by a rotation of players in Lenyn Sosa, Zach Remillard, current free agent Elvis Andrus or Romy Gonzalez. They were good plug-and-play rotational pieces as neither had to take on the identity of being the White Sox main shortstop.

Last season, Andrus took the bulk of the starts at short in the absence of Anderson. Now with Elvis leaving the building, if they do not make a move on him in free agency, they will be left with some interesting options internally.

Let’s kick things off with saying that there really isn’t one clear option that they already have on their roster. None of the above players have played shortstop consistently enough in the majors (Excluding Montgomery because he hasn’t made it past the Double-A level and Rodriguez who was just used as a 10-day rental when brought up) to garner a potential 162 game slate.

The players on this list are nothing more than a placeholder for when Montgomery is truly ready to take over the position. The collective of Sosa (0), Remillard (4) and Gonzalez (2) played a total of six games at shortstop. Not very promising numbers to fall back on if you ask me, and I don’t think Getz does either.

Jose Rodriguez poses a very intriguing option. He is currently 22 years old, and just concluded his sixth season in the White Sox farm system. When brought up during the 2023 season, he only appeared in one game as a pitch runner and scored as well as filled in at second base. Rodriguez hopped around the infield during his minor league stints with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, most of his starts coming from second.

Rodriguez spent most of his time in Birmingham with the Barons. With the Barons, Popeye played mostly second, however mixed in the shortstop position until Montgomery was called up. During his Double-A campaign in 2023, Rodriguez slashed .264/.297/.450.