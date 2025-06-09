Noah Cameron Is Making the Most of First MLB Opportunity

Arsenal

Cameron overhauled his arsenal heading into the 2024 season paired with an uptick in velocity which unsurprisingly produced the best results of his career. His fastball velocity ticked up from 91 MPH on average to 92.5 MPH, while also eliminating nearly six inches of horizontal movement, giving his fastball more of a cut-ride action. His fastball went from a liability to passable, seeing his in zone whiff rate jump by 8% while slashing the hard-hit rate allowed by roughly 7%.

The best pitch for Cameron has always been his changeup, and with his more well-rounded arsenal in 2024, it performed as well as ever. He landed it for a strike more than 70% of the time with a swinging strike rate of 27%. Staying closed with his front side for a long time paired with his short-arm delivery makes it extremely difficult for hitters to differentiate the pitch out of his hand and the late fade makes it an in-zone whiff machine (37%).

Cameron tweaked his curveball heading into the 2024 season and added a cutter. The curve was previously a bigger pitch that averaged 78 MPH, making it both more difficult for him to land for a strike and an easier take for hitters. Now harder and shorter in the low 80s with slurvy action to it, Cameron upped his strike rate with the pitch by 12%, becoming his go-to secondary offering against lefties while still mixing it in more than 20% of the time to righties; opponents posted a batting average of just .160 against the pitch between Double-A and Triple-A.

The cutter has given Cameron another look at 89-91 MPH. He commands it well to his glove side, burying it in on the hands of right-handed hitters effectively and getting lefties to roll over. It would be a viable third offering, but with the big step forward he took with his curveball, the cutter is now an excellent fourth offering. It’s worth wondering if Cameron could benefit from adding a sinker to induce weak contact and bolster his ground ball rate a bit.

Outlook

An uptick stuff wise paired with a strong fourth option being added to the arsenal makes it easy to understand how Cameron was able to break out in 2024. He still fits the bill of a softer-throwing southpaw who mixes his offerings to keep hitters off balance, but his changeup and curveball should garner enough whiffs from hitters of both sides of the plate. He has the looks of an innings-eating back-end starter with enough upside to be a strong No. 4 option.

Delivering on His Potential

There were few pitchers in the Royals system that looked closer to big-league ready than Cameron did entering the year, but the roadblock the entire time has been just how he’d be able to find his way onto the roster.