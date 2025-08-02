Kansas City Royals Checked All the Boxes at the Trade Deadline

After heading into the All-Star break with their second-half direction up in the air, the Kansas City Royals had a crucial decision to make at the trade deadline.

Would they cave into their losing record and scuffling offense and divert their focus to competing in 2026, or would they look take advantage of opening their competitive window in 2024 and not squander 2025 by assuming the role of buyers?

J.J. Picollo and Co. chose the latter and wasted no time in making a splash in the second half. It may have been a small splash, but the acquisition of a rental utility bat in Adam Frazier signaled that perhaps the Royals were gearing up to attempt to make a push.

Then, the weekend before the deadline, the Royals eliminated all doubt on what direction they were assuming for the rest of 2025, after trading for Randal Grichuk and then taking Seth Lugo off the trade block the next day with a multi-year extension.